Slim River water surge: Firefighters rescue nine trapped victims in Kg Pasir

IPOH: Nine victims trapped when their homes were inundated by a water surge in Kampung Pasir, Slim River, tonight have been rescued.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received calls from the victims who were trapped by the surge of water.

“The rescue operation was conducted using a boat that rescued the first six victims followed by a second trip to rescue the remaining three others. All victims were taken to the relief centre at Masjid Kg Pasir,“ he said in a statement today.

Continuous rain since this afternoon caused flooding in several areas in Mualim district and a waster surge that caused the collapse of the Slim Village Bridge.

Meanwhile, the 15 people believed trapped by a water surge in Risda Eco Park, Ulu Slim River near Mualim at about 6 pm are out of harm’s way after they were able to reach higher ground.

Sabarodzi said that firefighters tasked with rescuing the stranded individuals were unable to reach the location due to collapsed roads, but they have been able to monitor the victims to confirm they are safe and on higher ground.

“The water level is dropping and they have been able to get out of the immediate vicinity and are all safe,” he added.