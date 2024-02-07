Smuggling syndicates at M’sia-Thai border can pose serious threat - Marine Police

TUMPAT: The aggressive actions of smuggling syndicates at the Malaysia-Thai border, which can escalate to threatening the safety of authorities, should not be taken lightly.

Bukit Aman Marine Police commander SAC Norzaid Muhammad Said said to prevent any untoward incidents, as smugglers can act aggressively, including using firearms, the use of bulletproof vests and safety helmets is essential.

“Each member who goes out to patrol and perform operations along Sungai Golok is instructed to wear adequate safety equipment to ensure their protection.

“This is an administrative order and failure to wear bulletproof vests will result in members not being allowed to perform their duties and may lead to disciplinary action,” he said when contacted today.

Currently, the Pengkalan Kubor Region 3 Marine Police Force has 32 members who carry out patrol duties from Kuala Takbai to Kubang Pak Itam.

Meanwhile, Pengkalan Kubor Region 3 Marine Police Force commanding officer ASP Akil Abdul Rauf, emphasised that patrol assignments place great importance on security and caution due to the unpredictable and aggressive actions of smugglers.

“During each patrol, our team, comprising eight members using two boats, is equipped with bulletproof vests and safety helmets.

“We conduct our patrol duties with utmost caution, ensuring the safety of each member while combating smuggling activities,“ he said.

He also urged the public to provide any information related to criminal activities at the border to the police.

On June 19, a team of enforcement officers from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department was shot at by a member of a fuel smuggling group while conducting an operation in Sungai Golok.

The smugglers fired a total of three shots in their attempt to escape arrest near the Pok Mat Haram Base in Kampung Simpangan, Tumpat.