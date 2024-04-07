Wanted: ‘Hit-and-run’ driver who sideswiped four cars at Cheras traffic lights

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down a driver who crashed into four cars on Jalan Cheras from the direction of the city centre heading towards PGRM before the Sunway Medical Centre at the traffic light intersection here yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said they received police reports from the four vehicle owners who were victims in the accident at 9.40 pm when a Honda City car hit four stationary cars from behind at the Sunway Medical Centre traffic lights.

“The suspect’s vehicle hit a Perodua Bezza on the right side, an Inokom Atos car in the rear, a Suzuki Swift on the right side and a Perodua Alza on the left side. The suspect then stopped the vehicle near the Sunway Medical Centre lobby and fled,” he said today.

Rusdi said police later found assorted packets of Methamphetamine, Eremin 5, Ketamine and seven ecstasy pills worth RM10,577 in the runaway car, besides three mobile phones and two residential access cards.

“Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Cheras police hotline at 03-9284 5050/ 5051 or the KL Traffic hotline at 03-2071 9999/ 03-2071 9777 or the KL police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station,” he said.