PETALING JAYA: The government has reminded online messaging and social media platforms with a minimum of eight million users in Malaysia to submit their application for a licence from the government from August 1.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said in a statement said the licence applications are a part of the “new regulatory framework” to bolster online safety, the New Straits Times reported.

The government will enforce the licence requirement starting from Jan 1 2025.

MCMC also cautioned in a statement that failure to obtain a licence would be an offence and legal action would be taken under the Communications and Multimedia Act.

The regulatory framework is according to the government’s decision and efforts to tackle cybercrime by requiring these platforms to comply with the country’s laws.

“Previously, these services were exempted from licensing requirements based on the Communications and Multimedia (Licensing) (Exemption) Order 2000.

“This new regulatory framework only applies to services that meet the licensing eligibility criteria and does not involve its users,” MCMC was quoted as saying.

It was reported before that Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil urged social media and online messaging platforms to take more accountability and ensure their spaces are free from crime.

Not only that, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching earlier in March mentioned that MCMC was preparing the final details of a licensing framework for all social media platform service providers nationwide with these platforms rife with harmful content being easily accessible.

