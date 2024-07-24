Traditional crimes shifting to cyberspace, social media - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has expressed serious concern over the growing trend of traditional crimes moving into cyberspace and social media.

He shared that he had received a briefing on the matter this morning from National Security Council director-general Datuk Raja Nurshirwan Zainal Abidin, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain and a deputy director of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department.

“Insya-Allah, with the right measures, we aim to make the internet and social media safer for everyone,“ Fahmi said in his latest Facebook post.

Earlier, he had highlighted the need to consider new legislation to address online crime and keep up with rapid technological advancements.