Solok Ayer Limau to Kg Jeram route to be opened by October - Ab Rauf

ALOR GAJAH: The new route from Solok Ayer Limau to Kampung Jeram in Masjid Tanah is expected to be opened to road users by early October, says Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the construction of the three-kilometre road costing RM30 million would save 15 minutes of travel time from Kampung Jeram to Alor Gajah compared to the existing route.

“The progress of the Solok Air Limau to Kampung Jeram road project has reached 96 per cent completion, 41 days ahead of schedule.

“I would like to thank the project management, Public Works Department (JKR), and the contractors involved for their excellent work,“ he told reporters after visiting the road project site.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Facilities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer was also present.

Ab Rauf, who is also the Tanjung Bidara assemblyman, said the new road would help disperse traffic flow and reduce vehicle congestion towards the city centre.