Special recruitment to address teacher shortage in Sarawak

KUCHING: A special recruitment exercise will be conducted to address the shortage of primary and secondary teachers in Sarawak, said state Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He said the special recruitment is open to all Bachelor Degree graduates and application can be made through Education Services Commission (SPP).

“Successful candidates will receive a 2-year contract and to undergo a self-funding Diploma in Education at Institute of Teacher Education Malaysia (IPGM).

“Upon obtaining their Diploma in Education, they will be offered a permanent teaching position, subject to the final screening by SPP,” he said in a press conference here, today.

He said interested candidates can submit their applications online via MySPP and the results will be announced in October or November, with placements targeted for November and December 2024.

Commenting on the current status of teacher shortage in Sarawak, Sagah said by 31 Dec this year, Sarawak is expected to face a shortage of 2,373 teachers.

He said 30 District Education Office (PPD) have some vacancies, with the top six being Serian, Daro, Kapit, Subis, Saratok, and Betong, each with over 100 vacancies.

“The largest vacancies by subject are English, Mathematics, Moral, Preschool, Bahasa Melayu, and Remedial (Pemulihan).

“With recruitment drive by SPP and placement of new teachers by The Ministry of Education (MOE) between July and November this year, we expect this number to be reduced to 1,130,” he said.