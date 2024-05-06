Spectre of MCO restrictions still lingering for many

PETALING JAYA: While the Covid-19 pandemic may have eased, many Malaysians still suffer from the effects of isolation they experienced during the movement control order (MCO).

The National Health and Morbidity Survey 2023 highlighted that a total of 624,094 Malaysian adults, or 1.8% of the population, grapple with communication difficulties, but only 74,891, or 12%, of them sought help.

Clinical psychologist Dr Ainul Azreen Johari said individuals from lower-income backgrounds often have less access to resources that support the development of communication skills.

This includes quality education and healthcare services, while the growing dependence on digital communication tools contributed to the problem.

“Digital tools are useful to stay connected, but not everyone adapts well to the virtual world. Many find the lack of physical interaction and non-verbal cues difficult to cope with and less fulfilling.

“The abrupt halt to communal activities and family gatherings, which are integral to the social fabric of our country, affected many.”

Corporate finance officer Mohd Ikhwan Mohd Zunaidi, 37, said he felt isolated while working in Selangor during the MCO. This led to a decline in his social and communication skills.

“I struggled with my social skills after months of isolation during the MCO. Restrictions in face-to-face interactions left me lacking the confidence to communicate with others.”

Kedah-born Mohd Ikhwan said the reduced interactions even took a toll on his ability to engage with his family and friends back home.

“While helpful, video calls could not replace in-person conversations. As restrictions lifted and social opportunities arose, I felt anxious and uncertain, and had to rebuild the social skills I once took for granted.”

Mohd Ikhwan said even now within his work environment, he finds himself avoiding social gatherings due to feeling awkward.

A 28-year-old graphic designer in Subang Jaya, who asked to be known only as Elyssah, said constant criticism at her workplace left her struggling to communicate effectively.

Despite initially enjoying her job and even receiving a steady commission for her designs, Elyssah said the negative atmosphere created by her coworkers made her doubt herself and finally took its toll.

“I constantly faced criticism from my senior colleagues, who also complained about me to the boss. Feeling belittled and ignored, I became reluctant to speak up or share my ideas.”

Elyssah said she has avoided communicating with anyone since she lost confidence in her abilities and feared further rejection if she were to express herself.

Ainul Azreen said both these cases are examples of anxiety faced by those living alone, in vulnerable groups or forced isolation.

“They experience mental health issues such as heightened feelings of loneliness and anxiety, which further inhibits their communication skills since they become awkward at expressing themselves.”

She said mental health can affect an individual in many ways, which is why public health initiatives should focus on raising awareness about communication difficulties and the importance of seeking help.

“Educational campaigns can dispel the stigma associated with these challenges and encourage more people to seek assistance.”

She urged the government and private sectors to collaborate in providing affordable and accessible counselling services, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

“Mental health support services and the number of speech therapies must be increased to address communication difficulties. Having the ability to express oneself without being judged is essential.

“Fostering an inclusive and supportive environment can help those still suffering the effects of the MCO to overcome their communication barriers so that they can be on the path to healing.”