SPM leaver among two nabbed for hurling stones at football fans’ bus

KUALA LUMPUR: A Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leaver was among two men arrested for allegedly vandalising a bus carrying Perak football fans by throwing stones at it.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said they received a police report regarding the incident involving two suspects on a motorcycle who threw stones at the bus’s windows while it was travelling on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) northbound at 8.49 pm yesterday.

He said that the two suspects, aged 17 and 20, who had no prior records, were detained by the Perak supporters on the bus.

They were then brought to the Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters (IPD) and handed over to the police and have been remanded for three days starting today, he said.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief, which carries a penalty of imprisonment of up to two years or a fine, or both,“ he said in a statement today.

The incident has also gone viral on social media, with at least two videos of 32 and 14 seconds duration each showing a commotion at a petrol station involving the two suspects and the bus passengers, believed to be Perak supporters.

It is understood that the suspects stopped to refuel at the petrol station after throwing stones at the bus on the highway, but were detected and detained by the bus passengers.

Anyone with information regarding criminal behavior can contact the Petaling Jaya IPD Operations Room at 03-7966 2222 or any nearby police station.