SPM students urged to apply for Khazanah scholarships

KUALA LUMPUR: Yayasan Khazanah is inviting recent Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students to apply for its Khazanah Scholarship programme.

However, the deadline to submit applications is tomorrow.

A spokesman for Yayasan Hasanah said Yayasan Khazanah, which is its strategic partner, has been entrusted with nurturing and supporting extraordinary Malaysians.

“They are the ones who will ultimately take up leadership roles in the country’s top organisations, including government-linked companies in the future,” she said, adding that scholarships under three categories are being offered.

The Khazanah Global Scholarship will support A-Level studies in preparation for further undergraduate degrees across various fields at the World’s Top 50 Universities based on the QS World University Ranking.

She said the Khazanah Watan Scholarship will support foundation studies across various fields at selected local universities.

“And finally, we have the Wakalah PayNet-Yayasan Khazanah Scholarship, which will support Malaysian Muslim B40 students who have completed their SPM and International General Certificate of Secondary Education.

“The scholarship will support their undergraduate foundation and degree studies in Information Technology, Computer Science, Finance and other related courses at selected local universities.”

She said apart from funding their educational expenses, the Yayasan Khazanah scholarship programme also hones personal development and leadership.

In 2023, Yayasan Khazanah awarded 115 scholarships to extraordinary individuals in Malaysia as well as 200 study grants for secondary school students.

This brings the total number of Khazanah Scholarships awarded since 2006 to 1,495.

“Applicants must have strong leadership skills, participated in extra-curricular, social or voluntary activities, and accomplished consistent and outstanding academic achievements.”

Established in 2006 by Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Yayasan Khazanah’s mission is to select, support, groom and nurture exceptional individuals capable of leading the best organisations in the country and around the world.

It offers full scholarships under its programmes to study at premier universities in the US, UK, Australia and Malaysia. Apart from financial support, an integral feature of the Khazanah scholarship initiative is the Yayasan Khazanah Premier Scholars Programme.

This is a structured development programme to help enhance the holistic development of its scholars. Students are also exposed to the business world through business and civic internships.

For further eligibility information and to apply for the scholarship before the deadline tomorrow, please visit www.yayasankhazanah.com.my.