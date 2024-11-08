SPNB denies allegation of dissolving subsidiary

PASIR PUTEH: Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) chairman Datuk Husam Musa has denied the allegation by the Bersatu Information Bureau Committee member, Badrul Hisham Shaharin or Chegu Bard, that SPNB has dissolved its subsidiary, SPNB Aspirasi Sdn Bhd.

“If you are going to claim that it has gone bankrupt or been dissolved, please provide evidence such as the date of dissolution, what happened in court, and so on. Only then will people believe it, rather than making statements without proof.

“To date, SPNB Aspirasi Sdn Bhd has not been dissolved or declared bankrupt. However, we have received a court order for SPNB Aspirasi Sdn Bhd to pay RM33 million to a Bumiputera contractor company, Tunas Manja Development & Construction Sdn Bhd. This matter is still ongoing in court,“ he said.

He spoke to reporters after handing over the keys to a Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) to the widow of the late Kelantan and national football player, Wan Ezila Wan Daud, in Kampung Gong Datuk today.

In one of his campaign speeches for the Nenggiri by-election in Gua Musang, Chegu Bard claimed that the government has become ‘chaotic’ and is willing to dissolve a government-owned subsidiary (referring to SPNB Aspirasi Sdn Bhd) as it refused to pay its debt to a Bumiputera contractor company.

Meanwhile, on the RMR initiative, Husam said that since its introduction in 2002 until last month, SPNB has successfully built 10,451 RMR homes in the state.

“This RMR programme was established to assist targeted groups who do not have homes or are living in dilapidated houses but have land to build proper and comfortable homes,“ he said, adding that the current price for each unit is RM75,000 depending on the area, which included a government subsidy of RM20,000.