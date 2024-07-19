Status of Rembia Assemblyman to be decided by Melaka Speaker - Ab Rauf

KUALA LUMPUR: The status of Rembia State Assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis, following his alleged move to join PAS, will be determined by Melaka State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ibrahim Durum, says Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said that the Speaker would review the matter in accordance with state laws and enactments once an official letter was received from Muhammad Jailani.

“After the Speaker receives Muhammad Jailani’s official letter, we will discuss the matter at the state level before making any decisions. We will also consider further actions if there are legal implications,“ Ab Rauf said at a press conference.

He emphasised that Muhammad Jailani’s shift to PAS did not affect the Melaka state government’s stability, as it only added one more member to the opposition, increasing their total to three out of 28 seats in the State Assembly.

Regarding Muhammad Jailani’s membership status, Ab Rauf, also the chairman of the Melaka UMNO Liaison Body, said that the UMNO Supreme Council would decide his fate based on party laws and the pledge he signed as a Barisan Nasional candidate in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“He will have to bear all compensation costs deemed reasonable,“ Ab Rauf added.

When asked about the possibility of a by-election, Ab Rauf said there were various possibilities.

He addressed Muhammad Jailani’s claim of being in limbo, saying, “The party has the right to carry out its duties. When the party takes action during a suspension, we should follow party ethics to address any issues.”

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan recently confirmed that Muhammad Jailani was accepted as a PAS member on June 10, 2023.

He claimed this did not constitute party-hopping, as the Melaka State Constitution Amendment Bill 2023 on party-hopping was passed after Muhammad Jailani joined PAS.

A letter from the UMNO Disciplinary Board dated Aug 28 last year accused Muhammad Jailani of sabotaging the party by attending the announcement of the PN candidate for the Simpang Jeram by-election in Bakri, Johor.