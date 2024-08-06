Status of six Bersatu MPs will be decided by speaker - Ahmad Zahid

BANTING: The status of the six members of parliament from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will be determined by the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that he believes the status of these representatives will be decided based on the provisions contained in the anti-party hopping law.

“We leave it to the speaker’s discretion and await the parliamentary session at the end of this month,“ he told reporters at the launching of the National TVET Day 2024 celebration at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) here today.

The six Bersatu MPs had their membership revoked immediately after failing to respond to a written instruction from the party’s supreme leadership council to pledge allegiance to the party.

They are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan) and Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanafi (Tanjong Karang).

Yesterday, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said he had not received official notice from any party regarding the vacant seats involving six Bersatu MPs who had their party membership revoked.