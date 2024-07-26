Stay away from planned Tambun gathering as it is illegal - Police

IPOH: Police will take firm action against any individuals participating in the assembly that Sekretariat Selamatkan Malaysia plans to stage in front of the Tambun Parliamentary Constituency Service Centre in Bandar Meru Raya here tomorrow (July 27).

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said that although they received notification from the organisers, it was incomplete and did not comply with the provisions of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“Firm action will be taken because the (planned) assembly did not receive permission from the landowner as stipulated under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (Act 736).

“Therefore, police advise the public not to join this assembly as it is an illegal gathering,“ he said in a statement here today.

Police have detected a video uploaded by a Facebook account holder regarding a ‘Mahkamah Rakyat Hukum Anwar’ assembly that is planned to be held at the Tambun Parliamentary Service Centre tomorrow.