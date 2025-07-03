Relative confronts Cyberjaya murder suspect in Sepang courtroom

PETALING JAYA: A man, believed to be related to the University of Cyberjaya student killed last month, tried to confront the main suspect in the case earlier today. The incident occurred outside the Sepang magistrates’ courtroom after a remand extension hearing.

According to Berita Harian, the man shouted at the suspect from a distance, accusing him of killing his sister.

Magistrate Khairatul Animah Jelani had earlier granted a seven-day remand extension for the main suspect and two others, effective from July 4 to July 10.

The initial remand order, issued on June 27, had expired today.

Police arrested the three suspects, aged 19 and 20, in Johor Bahru and Gemencheh between June 26 and 27.

Sepang police chief Norhizam Bahaman confirmed that all three were acquainted with the victim, Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara, whose body was discovered in her condominium on June 24.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan revealed that the main suspect allegedly used a key and access card provided by his girlfriend to enter the apartment. The victim was reportedly alone, waiting to sit for her final exam. After the assault, the suspect allegedly stole her phone, laptop, and ATM card, withdrawing RM200.

Defense lawyer M Manoharan criticised the police for publicly suggesting his client’s guilt, stating that such statements could prejudice the case.

“The police’s role is to investigate, not to declare guilt. Only the court can determine innocence or guilt,“ he said outside the courtroom.