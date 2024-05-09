Steer clear of Saturday’s durian farmers gathering, Raub police advise

RAUB: The police have advised the public against participating in a gathering involving durian farmers on Saturday at Dataran Pasar Sungai Klau here.

Raub police chief Supt Mohd Shahril Abdul Rahman said stern action will be taken against anyone attending the gathering, as it has not been approved by the venue owner as required under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

He said the police were notified by the event organisers last week, but the notification did not comply with the 10-day notice period stipulated by the Act.

“We also received objections from local residents, including the venue owner and the Raub District Council. Considering all these factors, the event has not been approved.

“Action will be taken against anyone who disregards this and participates in the gathering,” he told Bernama today.

The Save Musang King Alliance (SAMKA) had announced that the gathering aims to draw attention to the difficulties faced by Raub durian farmers and demand that authorities lease land to farmers for planting and selling durians, thus contributing to the durian industry.

SAMKA claims that since the High Court of Kuantan dismissed the judicial review application of the Musang King durian farmers on April 24, farmers in Raub have faced difficulties, with frequent pressures and disruptions from the state government, consortiums and enforcement agencies.