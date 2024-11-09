Steven Sim, Lim Hui Ying among 32 candidates in Penang DAP elections

GEORGE TOWN: Thirty-two candidates will be contesting for 15 posts on the Penang DAP 2024/2027 Committee in the state party elections slated to be held during the party convention on Sept 22.

Among the candidates are Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, Deputy Minister of Finance Lim Hui Ying, and State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai.

Also contesting are Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo; State Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye; and State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari.

The Penang DAP convention will be officiated by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook, while the party’s central executive committee (CEC) members Syahredzan Johan and Vivian Wong will preside over the convention as the speaker and deputy speaker, according to the statement issued by the party here today.

The convention will be held at Setia SPICE Arena, Bayan Lepas, starting at 10 am.

This year’s election made the headlines after Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow confirmed that he would not defend his post as Penang DAP chairman.

Chow, who is the fifth Chief Minister of Penang, took over the state party leadership in 2018, before being sworn in for a second term on Aug 13 last year.