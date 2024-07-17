Stray dogs suspected poisoned due to rising population in area - Penang JPV

GEORGE TOWN: The incident earlier this month, where 27 stray dogs in a neighbourhood near Tanjung Bungah died, suspected to be poisoned, is believed to be an act by individuals dissatisfied with the increasing dog population in the area.

Penang Veterinary Services Department (JPV) Regulatory Division head Dr Tishrin Muhammad Ismail, said the case has encountered challenges in progressing further due to insufficient evidence to pinpoint the exact cause of the deaths.

“We received a public complaint on July 10, several days after the incident was said to have occurred.

“Unfortunately, due to the delayed report, we were unable to collect samples from the deceased dogs for analysis, as their carcasses had already been disposed of,“ Dr. Tishrin told a press conference, also attended by State Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye, here today.

He added that on visiting the site, the authorities found no traces of poisoned food or CCTV footage, further complicating the investigation.

Dr Tishrin noted that another complaint on July 14 reported another dead dog, but upon inspection, the carcass had already been cremated. However, a dead crow was discovered nearby.

Media reports highlighted a resident who lost their six-year-old husky to suspected poisoning, along with more than 20 other strays in the same area, last week.

Meanwhile, H’ng assured that if it is confirmed that the dogs were poisoned, there will be no leniency towards the perpetrators.

He said under Section 31 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772), penalties include fines ranging from RM20,000 to RM100,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both, for those found guilty of animal cruelty.

H’ng urged nearby residents with information or evidence, such as recordings, to cooperate with the Local Authority (PBT) or inform the JPV to aid in the ongoing investigation.