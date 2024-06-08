Street musician jailed three months for teaching son ‘Millah Abraham’ doctrine

SEREMBAN: A street musician was sentenced to three months in prison by the Syariah High Court for teaching the Millah Abraham beliefs which is contrary to the true teachings of Islam

Judge Zulfikri Yasoa handed down the sentence on Norasid Md Said, 50, who pleaded guilty to teaching the belief to his 16-year-old son.

He was charged under Section 52 of the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (Negeri Sembilan) 1992, amended in 2019, with committing the offence at a house in Felda Palong 3 between 8 pm and 11.59 pm from June to June 30, 2023.

Syarie prosecutors Abdul Wafi Ramli, Mohd Hafiz Mohd Lazim and Nor Bazilah Abdul Basir appeared for the prosecution while Norasid was unrepresented.

Abdul Wafi, when requesting a severe sentence as the action by the accused affected the sanctity of Islam

“A severe punishment must be given, the modus operandi is to spread deviant teaching to family members. The accused had also pleaded guilty in this court last July 11 to teaching it to his wife,“ he said, adding that the teaching of the Millah Abraham doctrine had been detected in Johor.

Norasid, who has three children and currently serving a one-month jail sentence after being fined RM2,000 by the Syariah High Court for teaching the Millah Abraham doctrine to his wife last year. was ordered to serve the three-month jail sentence consecutively from the previous sentence.

Meanwhile, Norasid pleaded not guilty to a charge of teaching deviant doctrines contrary to Islamic law related to the Millah Abraham doctrine to a woman at a house in Taman Harmoni at 5 pm on April 24 last year.

The court set Oct 14 for mention.