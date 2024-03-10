Student arrested over road rage incident in Dengkil, steering lock used as weapon seized

PUTRAJAYA: Police have arrested a student of a private higher education institution to assist in the investigation of a road rage incident in Dengkil and seized a steering lock that was used to injure the victims.

Sepang acting police chief, Supt Shan Gopal,said that a report was lodged by a man claiming he and his friend were attacked by the 20-year-old suspect in the 11.50 am incident today, resulting in injuries to their heads and hands.

“The motive for the incident was dissatisfaction while both parties were driving on the road in the area of Jalan Air Itam heading towards the town of Dengkil,“ he said in a statement here.

He added that police are conducting an investigation and the investigation paper will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further instructions.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing injury using a dangerous weapon, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a fine, caning, or any two of these penalties.

The assault incident was recorded by a member of the public and went viral on social media.