Students affected by floods must notify their universities - Zambry

PUTRAJAYA: University students affected by the floods should inform their respective university managements before returning to their study centers, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

The procedure also includes prospective students who will begin their studies at any university to enable the authorities to take appropriate measures.

“If there are students affected by floods, they should inform the respective university so that assistance can be provided and the necessary action taken to overcome their problems,” he told reporters after attending the 12th CIDOS Inspiring Learning Awards (eDOLA) here tonight.

He said this when asked if old students and prospective university students in flood-affected states will be given flexibility to register on campus according to the date of their respective universities.

Zambry also informed that so far only students who voted in the By-Election (PRK) of the Mahkota State Legislative Assembly (DUN) were given the flexibility to register late at their respective public universities (UA) until next Sept 29.

“...So let’s give them a little leeway. Others remain on the date set by the university for them to register,” said Zambry.

The two-day eDOLA program, which started last night, is an effort to bring educational technology based on artificial intelligence (AI) to students and lecturers at polytechnics and community colleges.

During the event, Zambry also launched the ‘POLYCC Artificial Intelligence Reform Agenda’ which will emphasize on strengthening the digitization of education and in parallel with the new technology boom that will be used in community colleges and polytechnics.