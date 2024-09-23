Subsidence on Jalan Sultan Ismail caused by pipe burst pipe - JBPM

KUALA LUMPUR: The subsidence on Jalan Sultan Ismail in the federal capital, as shown in a viral video, was caused by a burst underground pipe that occurred early this morning, according to the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Its Operations commander Senior Fire Officer 1 Mohd Rozihafizam Othman said the department received an emergency call at 5.04 am, following which 13 firemen were dispatched to the scene.

“On arrival, the firemen found a leak from an underground pipe belonging to Air Selangor, which caused water to overflow and led to subsidence in several nearby areas.

“The task of repairing the burst pipe has been handed over to Air Selangor,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), said in a post on its Facebook page that the repair work is being carried out by Air Selangor.

“Repair work on the uneven road caused by water pressure will begin at 8 pm tonight and is expected to be fully completed by 5 am tomorrow,” it said.

Earlier, a 10-second video showing what appeared to be a pothole along Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur went viral on social media.