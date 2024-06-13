Suhakam urges gov’t to take firmer action on Israel-Palestine conflict

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has urged the government to take firmer action regarding efforts to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict, especially to stop the genocide in Gaza.

“Malaysia must reach out to all our allies within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other regional bodies to intervene or support the right of Palestinians to statehood and all it entails,“ Suhakam Commisioner Tengku Mohamed Fauzi Tengku Abdul Hamid told a press conference here today.

Suhakam also urged the government to continue its effort in providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza and to work closely with international organisations and other nations to ensure the delivery of aid and support to those in need.

“Additionally, we encourage the global community to increase their efforts in addressing the root causes of the conflict and to support initiatives aimed at achieving a lasting peace in the region.

“Suhakam stands in solidarity with the people of Gaza and reaffirms its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights for all. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families and call for urgent and coordinated action to alleviate the suffering of the affected population,“ he said.