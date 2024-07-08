Sultan Alam Shah Museum to reopen in November

NARATHIWAT: The Sultan Alam Shah Museum, located in Section 14, Shah Alam will reopen in November, after being closed for upgrading and renovation works since 2019.

Selangor Housing and Culture Committee chairman Borhan Aman Shah said the reopening of the state museum will see the use of new technology, equipped with a QR Code system, in delivering information to visitors.

“Additionally, we will also have a special area for children or KidZone as a new attraction for visitors, especially for the little ones,” he told reporters today after visiting the Muzium Manuskrip Al-Quran Melayu Raya Narathiwat, while on a five-day working visit here, in conjunction with the Selangor and Thailand 2024 Cross-Cultural programme.

“I don’t want them (children) to think of the museum as a place that only stores old and antique items but is also a place to gain knowledge.”

The ‘Silang Budaya’ programme is an annual one that started last year involving working visits to selected ASEAN member countries to introduce and promote the art and culture of Selangor at the international level.

This year the programme, held in Thailand, particularly in the Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces is to strengthen the ties of cooperation between the two parties through the empowerment of culture, art and heritage.

In the meantime, Borhan said his team also intends to establish a collaboration with the Muzium Manuskrip Al-Quran Melayu Raya Narathiwat to share knowledge and expertise on efforts to strengthen the Malay language and the process of preserving and conserving the Al-Quran, in conjunction with the opening of the state museum.

“I hope that with this effort, all the old books and Qurans, especially those collected in Selangor, will continue to be preserved in addition to encouraging the people of Selangor to donate related materials for the purpose of conservation, thus becoming a reference for future generations,“ he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate event, Borhan also held a meeting with Narathiwat Provincial Administration speaker Sarahudin Abu.

The nearly two-hour meeting was held to exchange views as well as to improve the relationship and cultural diplomacy between the two parties.