Sultan Ibrahim receives courtesy call from Bhutan King

JOHOR BAHRU: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today received a courtesy call from the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at Istana Bukit Serene here.

Photos from the royal visit were shared in a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page.

Also present at the meeting, which lasted almost two hours, were the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, and Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman.

The royal guest also attended a luncheon with His Majesty and the Regent of Johor.

“I have taken the King of Bhutan on a tour of Johor Bahru, and he has expressed interest in returning with his family for a holiday in Johor.

“His Majesty also expressed a desire to extend an invitation for me to visit Bhutan to further enhance bilateral relations between Bhutan and Malaysia,” said Sultan Ibrahim.