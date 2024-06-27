Sultan Nazrin graces opening of SBPI Gopeng

GOPENG: Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah today graced the launch of the Sekolah Berasrama Penuh Integrasi (SBPI) Gopeng.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja Puan Besar Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris A’fifullah Shah and Raja Di Hilir Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris A’fifullah Shah were in attendance.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubin, as well as Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek and her deputy Wong Kah Woh.

Fadhlina, in her speech earlier, said that SBPI Gopeng is one of the 14 Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) in the country, and the one and only in Perak, whose status had been upgraded as an integrated fully residential school.

Built on a 10-hectare site in Mukim Teja here at the cost of RM30.4 million, she said the school commenced operations with only 89 Form One students, 81 Form Four students and 10 teachers in 2003.

“This year, the school has 590 students, 55 teachers and 16 support staff,” she said.

Over 21 years, various proud achievements have been achieved by the school in terms of academics, co-curricular and sports activities at the district, state, national and international levels, she added.