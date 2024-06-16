Sultan Nazrin officially opens Abdul Rahman Auf Mosque

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah graced the official opening of the Abdul Rahman Auf Mosque in Taman Rapat Koperasi, here tonight.

His Royal Highness was welcomed on arrival at 8.27 pm by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim.

Also present were Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini and Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim.

Upon arrival, Sultan Nazrin pressed a button to draw the curtain down as a symbolic gesture to officially open the mosque.

His Royal Highness later proceeded to recite the ‘takbir’ to commemorate the Eid al-Adha celebration before joining 300 congregants to perform the Isyak prayers.

The Abdul Rahman Auf mosque or known as MAARUF was initially a surau that was built in an area of 1,244 square metres and completed on April 1, 2007 at a cost of RM930,577 to accomodate 700 congregants.