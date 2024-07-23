Sultan Nazrin officiates northern region fire and rescue academy

SERI ISKANDAR: Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today officiated the Northern Region Malaysian Fire and Rescue Academy (ABPM) in Tronoh, near here.

Sultan Nazrin was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim.

Raja Di Hilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris A’fifullah Shah and Raja Puan Muda Perak Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah were in attendance.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming.

In his speech, Nga said the RM40 million academy was completed in 2014 and has been operating with a strength of 50 officers.

“To support an effective, dynamic and effective training programme for fire officers, the academy is also equipped with facilities such as Compartment Fire Behavior Training (CFBT) simulators, Breathing Apparatus Training Gallery (BATG), railways and gas spill simulators,” he said.

Nga said the academy also utilises existing mine facilities for water rescue training such as boat handling courses and training for the special water rescue team. In fact, he said the Northern Region ABPM has now been made a hub and centre of excellence for water rescue training.

Nga said the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) now has five academies, namely the Central Region ABPM in Selangor, Eastern Region ABPM in Terengganu, Northern Region ABPM in Perak as well as in Sabah and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Nga said under the 4th Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan, the MADANI Government has approved the highest allocation in history, amounting to RM267.6 million as development expenditure for JBPM, covering 17 new projects and 47 extension projects nationwide.

“For 2024, the Unity Government has approved an allocation of RM53.8 million for new projects that include construction, upgrading and maintenance of firefighting facilities including stations and quarters.

“In addition, RM64.8 million has also been approved for the implementation of a new project for JBPM this year, involving new procurement and maintenance of fire engines and vehicles,” he said.