Sultan of Kedah visits flood evacuees at Relief Centre

ALOR SETAR: The Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah visited flood evacuees housed at the relief centre in Sultan Abdul Halim Stadium, Suka Menanti here today.

Sultan Sallehuddin spent almost an hour from 4.30 pm visiting the 588 people from 170 families currently seeking shelter at the centre today.

The Sultan was briefed beforehand on several matters by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, Kedah state secretary Datuk Seri Norizan Khazali and several agency and department heads and provided personal donations of RM300 to each head of household affected by the floods via the Sultan Kedah Trust Fund.

Norizan said the Sultan asked if the flooding was as bad as that of 2010 and voiced his concern over the flooding in the state following the briefing.

“His Majesty also advised the evacuees to take care of their safety and health as they go through such a trying time,” he said, adding that the Sultan was satisfied with all agencies, departments and district officers involved for their high commitment shown since the first day of the floods.

Meanwhile flood evacuee Natrah Saad, 64, from Kampung Alor Merah here who is tending to her grandson, Mohd Afiq Ramadhan Abdullah, nine, who suffers from cerebral palsy, expressed her gratitude towards the Sultan of Kedah for his concern towards his subjects.