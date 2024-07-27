Sultan of Selangor extends condolences to Tun Michael Chen’s family

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah extended his condolences to the family of former Minister of Housing and Local Government Tun Michael Chen Wing Sum who died yesterday.

Also conveying her condolences was the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

According to a post on the Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook page, the Sultan described the late Michael Chen who was also the MCA deputy president as a politician who was committed to serving the people.

“In recognition of his services, Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah had conferred the Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Selangor (D.P.M.S) to him in 1977,” read the post.

Yesterday, MCA president Datuk Dr Wee Ka Siong through a Facebook posting confirmed Michael Chen had died at the age of 92.

According to Wee, the late Michael Chen had played an important role in boosting the bilateral relationship between Malaysia and China through the ‘Diplomasi Ping Pong’ which further enhanced cooperation and trade between both countries.