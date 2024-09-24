Sultan of Selangor has called for swift action on GISBH issue - Amirudin

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has called for further action, including legal proceedings, related to the GISB Holding Sdn Bhd (GISBH) issue to be expedited, says Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the matter was among those emphasised by the Sultan during their weekly audience today. The Sultan also expressed his view that the investigation team must be more efficient in scrutinising any offences related to GISBH, including criminal cases.

“During the audience, the GISBH issue was not discussed in detail, but His Royal Highness has called for swift action by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) and the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS).

“Tomorrow, State Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah is expected to present several findings on the matter, along with actions to be taken,“ Amirudin said when met after officiating the closing ceremony of the Selangor Budget 2025 Dialogue here today.

Amirudin added that the weekly audience also touched on the decisions of the State Executive Council regarding the state’s issues and its future direction.

The two-hour audience is understood to have been held at Istana Bukit Kayangan here.

In a related development, Amirudin said the state government would enforce a ban on GISBH premises operations after receiving the full report from the police and the state Islamic Affairs Committee.

“Of course, the police need to conduct a full investigation and hand it over to us (the state government) for further action, such as not allowing them to operate premises in Selangor.

“However, this must also be based on fatwa and regulations from the religious committee, which will meet later. This is not the first time controversy involving them has arisen, following the cases of Al-Arqam and Rufaqa,“ he said.