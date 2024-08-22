Sungai Kayan tragedy: Body of last victim found - JBPM

KUCHING: The body of the last victim who was reported missing in the boat sinking tragedy in Sungai Kayan, Lundu, about 72 km from here on Tuesday was found at 6.38 this morning.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the body of Alasma Jithil, 14, was found floating about 100 metres from the scene near Kampung Selampit.

“The body found by villagers, was then taken by members of the Sarawak Coast Guard at 6.40 am and handed over to the police for further action before being taken to Lundu Hospital,“ he said.

He said with the discovery of the third body, the search and rescue operation (SAR) at the river jetty ended.

Yesterday, the bodies of two victims, Vilkie Wilson, 15, were found floating about 10 metres from the Fire and Rescue Control Post at 11.58 am, while the body of Helena Fasha Petrus, 17, were found floating one kilometre from the scene of the incident at 5.30 pm.

In the incident at 6.10 am on Tuesday, a boat carrying 20 people sank in Sungai Kayan with 17 victims rescued, while three victims were reported missing.