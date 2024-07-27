PETALING JAYA: In a video posted on The Olympic Games Instagram account, renowned actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has made a heartfelt plea for the public to wholeheartedly support the Refugee Olympic Team.

She spoke about the remarkable resilience and spirit of these athletes, stressing the need for global solidarity and compassion.

She highlighted the Refugee Olympic Team is made up of athletes displaced from their home countries, noting that they are symbols of hope and perseverance.

“I am here to introduce you to a very special team.”

“They have fought harder and travelled further to get to Paris.

“They are the Refugee Olympic team. Please support them with all your hearts,” she said.

“Together, this team is representing over 100 million displaced people.”

“And when you see them, show your support by sharing your heart with them. Let’s cheer them on loud and proud,“ she encouraged.