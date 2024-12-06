Sustainable design should be manufacturing industry’s main agenda - Tengku Zafrul

PUTRAJAYA: The sustainable design approach, which emphasises the use of recycled materials and environmentally friendly technologies, needs to become the primary agenda of the country’s manufacturing industry.

This is to reduce negative impacts on the environment and ensure the preservation of natural resources for future generations, said Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

In a speech read by MITI deputy secretary-general (Management and Investment), Datuk Bahria Mohd Tamil at the Malaysia Good Design Award 2023/2024 here today, he said that the National Energy Transition Roadmap is among the government’s initiatives to create new sustainable-oriented business opportunities.

This initiative focuses on the use of sustainable and efficient energy, as well as carbon reduction, which is crucial in combating climate change and promoting sustainable development.

He added that the MADANI Government’s main focus this year is to further accelerate the country’s economic growth by prioritising efforts to attract both domestic and foreign investors to invest in Malaysia.

“To this end, various initiatives are being intensified to strengthen investment infrastructure so that Malaysia becomes a leading global investment destination,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul also said that the government strongly encourages the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in all manufacturing industries in Malaysia to provide significant competitive advantages, create new economic opportunities, and improve the quality of life for the people.

“The government believes that a country that masters this technology will lead in global innovation and set new standards in technological development.

“In the design sector, AI applications have transformed the way designers work. It is now used to automate repetitive design tasks or generate complex visual innovations,“ he said.

Tengku Zafrul noted that this technology enables designers to explore various design options more efficiently, simulate usage scenarios, and provide personalised solutions to meet customer needs more accurately, saving time and increasing productivity.