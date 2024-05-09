Syamsul Yusof, Ira Kazar officially divorced

KUALA SELANGOR: Film director Mohd Shamsul Md Yusof, popularly known as Syamsul Yusof and actress Ira Kazar were divorced today with one talak at the Syariah Lower Court here.

Syariah’s lawyer Muhammad Fadhil Abd Razak, representing Ira, whose real name is Faghira Fatini Kazaruddin, 29, told reporters after the proceeding that Judge Mohd Faizal Habib at 10.30 am confirmed the existence of a taklik divorce pronouncement by Syamsul, 40 against his wife.

According to him, Ira filed the taklik divorce pronouncement on Aug 21.

A taklik divorce is a pronouncement made by the husband with specified conditions and if the wife violates these conditions the divorce is finalised.

Lawyer Azmi Mohd Rais, appearing for Syamsul said the court was satisfied that there was a taklik pronouncement where Ira had breached the conditions five times since Aug 14, willingly and without coercion.

Syamsul married Ira on Jan 6, 2023, in Southern Thailand and registered their marriage in Perlis on Jan 20 of the same year. It was Syamsul’s second marriage after separating from actress Puteri Sarah.