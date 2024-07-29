Syariah Court judges must adjudicate with integrity, without delay or favouritism - Sultan Nazrin

TAIPING: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, called on Syariah Court judges to be committed, courageous, and firm in adjudicating cases with integrity, without delay, fear, or favouritism.

His Royal Highness emphasised that these are the traits judges should have to uphold the public’s trust in the judicial system.

“Judges are entrusted with the crucial responsibility of interpreting the law. The judiciary’s independence in interpreting the law also extends to the Syariah Court.

“The following quote is articulated by Our father, Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah (Marhum Al-Maghfur-Lah), in his article “Supremacy of the Law,“ featured in Constitutional Monarchy, Rule of Law, and Good Governance (2004):

“In matters concerning the judiciary, it is the public perception of the judiciary that ultimately matters. A judiciary loses its value and service to the community if there is no public confidence in its decision-making”, said the Perak ruler at the launch of the Taiping Syariah Court Complex, here today.

Also present at the launch were the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, the Raja Puan Besar of Perak Raja Nazhatul Shima Idris Shah, the Raja Dihilir of Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Idris Shah, as well as Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

His Royal Highness said the dignity of the court hinges on the contributions of individuals in various roles.

“In addition to judges and prosecutors, defence counsels, witnesses, and officers providing evidence and investigative materials must all collaborate to uncover the truth and uphold justice, to ensure the timely resolution of cases.

“True justice can be achieved when everyone involved in the court system embraces the spirit and philosophy of prioritising facts and truth, with the awareness that Allah, the Almighty, is all-knowing,“ declared Sultan Nazrin.

His Royal Highness also emphasised that laws must be dynamic and responsive to remain relevant and capable of addressing current needs, situations, challenges, and advancements in technology.

Sultan Nazrin noted that it is crucial to review existing enactments and identify clauses that are no longer relevant or suitable, to enhance the quality of Perak’s Syariah legal system.

“Existing clauses and regulations that hinder, delay, or obstruct the judicial process, including enforcement methods and penalties, should be reviewed for amendments.

“The quality of service delivery in Syariah Courts must be enhanced on par with current technological advancements,“ said Sultan Nazrin.

His Royal Highness stated that public access to the Syariah justice system should be facilitated through the use of digital technology, such as optimising online electronic registration systems with cashless payment options.

Sultan Nazrin added that trial technology systems, such as audio recording facilities and the Court Recording and Transcription (CRT) System, proven effective in Civil Courts, should also be adopted in Syariah Courts.

His Royal Highness also urged the Perak government to allocate funds in the 2025 state budget to equip Syariah Courts with state-of-the-art audio recording and transcription systems.

“By adopting the latest technology, we can migrate to more efficient and productive work practices in Syariah Courts to enable judges and court officers to focus more effectively on their roles and make timely, well-informed judgments,“ His Royal Highness declared.

The Taiping Syariah Court, previously known as the Taiping Lower Syariah Court, began operating on May 1, 1995, at Bangunan Istana Larut, Jalan Istana Larut.

In 2000, the court moved to a new building on Jalan Muzeum, along with the Taiping Islamic Religious Office and the Taiping Baitulmal Office.

The construction of the new Taiping Syariah Court Complex began in 2016 and commenced operations in March 2021.