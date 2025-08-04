Malaysia-Russia ties strengthen with King’s historic state visit

KUALA LUMPUR: The state visit of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin signals a significant step forward in bilateral relations between the two nations. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that the visit, scheduled from August 5 to 10, will enhance cooperation in trade, investment, education, and technology.

Anwar stated, “Malaysia has the potential to attract new investments and advanced technologies from Russia, particularly in the fields of energy, aerospace, defence, and smart agriculture, in line with the MADANI Economy framework that emphasises competitiveness, sustainability, and shared prosperity.”

The Prime Minister noted that the visit underscores the monarchy’s diplomatic role, reinforcing Malaysia’s reputation as a neutral and progressive nation. This marks the first state visit by a Malaysian Head of State to Russia since diplomatic ties began in 1967.

Anwar added, “This reflects His Majesty’s role as a symbol of national unity and a strategic contributor to strengthening Malaysia’s international relations.” The Prime Minister attended the royal send-off ceremony at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang.

Russia ranks as Malaysia’s ninth-largest trading partner in Europe and 28th globally, with bilateral trade valued at RM11.46 billion (USD2.48 billion) in 2024. From January to June 2025, trade between the two nations reached RM4.13 billion (USD945.7 million). - Bernama