Boeing aircraft acquisition part of MAG’s long-term fleet renewal plan

KUALA LUMPUR: The acquisition of Boeing aircraft by Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is part of a strategic, phased plan to modernise and expand its fleet, according to Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The minister clarified that the decision was not influenced by external pressures but was based on operational needs, particularly the replacement of ageing Boeing 737-800 aircraft that have been in service for an average of 14 years.

“In 2016, MAG placed an initial order for 25 Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft. Since November 2023, 13 planes have been received, with the remainder to be delivered progressively until 2027,“ he said during a briefing at the Dewan Rakyat.

He added that on March 20, 2025, MAG finalised an additional order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with deliveries scheduled between 2025 and 2035. Another 30 aircraft remain under consideration, pending MAG’s future growth strategies.

“The total acquisition cost includes not just the aircraft but also engines, training, maintenance, and long-term support,“ Tengku Zafrul explained.

The minister highlighted the broader economic benefits, noting Boeing’s longstanding partnership with Malaysia’s aerospace sector. Boeing Composites Malaysia (BCM) in Kedah supports the global supply chain and creates local jobs.

“Malaysian firms like CTRM, UPECA, and SME Aerospace are key suppliers for Boeing and Airbus. The aerospace industry contributed RM25.1 billion in 2024 and supports 30,000 jobs,“ he said.

Tengku Zafrul also pointed to the tourism sector’s recovery, which has exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Boeing forecasts global passenger traffic growth of 4.7% annually over the next two decades, making the fleet investment crucial for Malaysia’s economic growth. - Bernama