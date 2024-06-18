Teacher duped in WhatsApp ‘korban‘ cow scam

PETALING JAYA: A teacher in Jempol, Negeri Sembilan fell victim to a scam while trying to purchase a cow for the ‘korban’ ritual.

According to New Straits Times, Jempol district police chief Superintendent Hoo Chang Hook said the 39-year-old teacher initially contacted a seller named Anis via WhatsApp and discussed the price with the man to buy a cow.

“The victim made an online payment of RM2,900 on Sunday to another individual’s bank account and the man promised to deliver the cow to the designated mosque.

“However, when the victim went to the mosque yesterday for qurban (the slaughter of livestock), there was no cow as promised,“ Hoo was quoted as saying.

She then asked the villagers but they told her that the phone number she contacted did not belong to any seller named Anis.

After knowing she had been scammed, she lodged a police report at 6.12pm and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which covers cheating offenses.