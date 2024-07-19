PETALING JAYA: A 46-year-old male teacher has been remanded for five days starting today for allegedly hugging a female student who was resting in the resting room of a secondary school in Melaka last week.

The remand order, valid until July 23, was granted by magistrate Mazana Sinin from the Melaka magistrates’ court, to allow investigation under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017.

According to Kosmo, the suspect, who was dressed in lock-up uniform, arrived at the court at 9am in a police vehicle.

It was reported that the incident occurred on July 11 when the 16-year-old victim, who was unwell, sought treatment at the school’s panel clinic around noon before returning to school.

Upon arrival, the suspect asked the victim to rest in the resting room, then locked the door and sat beside her.

He allegedly said he wanted to take pictures while hugging the student and repeated the act while she was lying on the bed.

The frightened victim then pretended she needed to use the bathroom before confiding to her friend about the incident.

Following the report, police detained the suspect after he provided his statement to police officers at the Sexual, Women & Child Investigation Division (D11) of the Melaka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 3.15pm, yesterday.

