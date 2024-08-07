Technician deceived by Facebook friend, loses more than RM100,000

JOHOR BAHRU: A technician claimed to have lost RM167,147.75, after being duped by a Facebook friend into investing in an online business investment scheme offering a profit of 20 per cent.

Seri Alam District Police Chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said that the 36-year-old victim claimed that he was asked to register through a given link and after that asked to take orders from customers and to pay for the goods first.

“The victim who was attracted by the easy method and good returns made 21 online transactions to 14 different bank accounts amounting to RM167,147.75 between last April 29 and June 23.

“The payment was for goods ordered online by customers,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sohaimi said the victim realised he had been cheated and lodged a police report yesterday when informed that the profit could not be released.

The case is investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating