Teen girl remanded for alleged trespassing and impersonation at hospital

SEPANG: A teenage girl arrested for alleged trespassing and impersonation at a government hospital in Serdang yesterday has been remanded for two days until tomorrow.

Sepang Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan issued the remand order against the 14-year-old suspect today to facilitate investigations under Sections 448 and 170 of the Penal Code for trespassing and impersonating a civil servant respectively.

The teenager, in orange colour lock-up attire, was escorted by police to the Sepang Court Complex at about 8.40 am.

Yesterday, Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the teenager was arrested at 9 am at the Hospital Sultan Idris Shah lobby in Serdang, near here.

He said police also seized scrubs and a lanyard belonging to a hospital.