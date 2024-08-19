Teen remanded for seven days over rape and murder of Orang Asli girl

IPOH: A teenage boy arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a 10-year-old Orang Asli girl in Kampung Bersah, Pos Kuala Mu here, has been remanded for seven days starting today.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nurul Asyifa Redzuan after police made an application at the Sungai Siput Magistrate’s Court today.

The court granted the remand until Aug 25 to allow police to conduct further investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, Sungai Siput district police chief Supt Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin said police reclassified the case as murder after the initial autopsy results found that the victim died due to pressure on the neck.

He identified the victim as Nuraina Humaira Rosli.

Following that, police arrested a 17-year-old boy, a relative of the victim, at 5 pm yesterday to assist in the investigation.

On Aug 16, Nuraina, who was reported missing, was found dead in a swampy area of the Orang Asli village.