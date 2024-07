JERTI: A teenage boy drowned while bathing in Sungai Besut in Kampung Pasir Badak, Hulu Besut near here today.

Besut police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the body of Muhammad Ikhwan Abdullah, 16, from Felda Tenang here, was found by villagers at 4.30 pm not far from the spot where he and his friends had been swimming.

“The victim’s body was sent to the Besut Hospital,“ he said in a statement tonight.