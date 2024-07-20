Teenage boy drowns while bathing in river with friends

KUALA LUMPUR: A teenage boy drowned while bathing with friends in Sungai Rasau along Jalan Meranti 2 Kampung Pulau Meranti, Puchong, near here yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the department received a call about the boy being carried away by currents at 4.41 pm.

The 14-year-old had been bathing with four of his friends in the river when the incident occurred, he added.

“Water rescue teams from the Shah Alam and Port Klang Fire and Rescue Stations assisted in the search operation.

“The victim was found at 6.36 pm about 30 metres from where he was reported to have gone missing,” he said in a statement today, adding that the victim was confirmed dead by Health Ministry officials and his body was handed to the police for further action.