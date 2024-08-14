GEORGE TOWN: IJM Land Berhad (IJM Land), the developer of The Light project, has announced that there will be a temporary motorcycle lane closure on Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway from Aug 19 to Nov 15.

IJM Land in statement today said the closure will affect both the George Town-bound and Bayan Lepas-bound routes in stages.

“This closure is necessary to facilitate construction works for road widening on the expressway and the building of an elevated intersection connecting to The Light Waterfront Penang.

“In connection with this, the bicycle lane will remain open. These infrastructure improvements are essential for supporting traffic capacity and enhancing road network connectivity,” said the statement.

IJM Land noted that the lane closure and construction works will be carried out in stages, with each stage lasting approximately one month.

To better manage traffic flows during the lane closure, the developer will implement a comprehensive traffic management plan throughout the construction period as well make adjustments where possible to mitigate the impact of the planned works.