Tengku Puteri Afzan to marry tomorrow

KUANTAN: Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah, daughter of the Sultan of Pahang, will marry FD Idzham FD Iskandar, at Istana Abdulaziz tomorrow.

Comptroller Major General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya said the royal wedding is scheduled to take place over three days, namely on Aug 22, 23, and 25.

The solemnisation of the marriage will be held tomorrow, while the ‘berinai’ ceremony is set for Friday and the ‘bersanding’ on Sunday, he said in a statement today.

All ceremonies are scheduled to commence at around 8 pm and will be broadcast live via two large screens at Dataran Majlis Bandaraya Kuantan (MBK) and an additional screen at Tasik KotaSAS.

Various exciting events will be held at both locations throughout the three days.