Teo urges Mahkota by-election voters to fulfill their duty

KLUANG: DAP Wanita chief Teo Nie Ching urged all voters in the Mahkota state assembly by-election to fulfill their duty on Sept 28.

The Deputy Minister of Communications said that although the by-election appears to favour the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition so far, it should not be taken lightly.

“I will not take things for granted, even with a strong candidate. I think this is a 50-50 decision. That is why we need to urge everyone, especially outstation voters, to return and choose wisely.

“For me, it is essential to garner support from all segments of society,“ she told reporters after visiting the by-election’s media centre at the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) in Taman Ilham today.

Teo emphasised that voter engagement will be continued to clarify the direction of both the federal and state governments, which have implemented numerous programmes and initiatives for the benefit of the people.

The Mahkota by-election will be a straight contest between BN candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

It is being held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2 while she was receiving treatment at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital.