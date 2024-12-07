The most valuable asset Malaysians possess is unity - Regent of Perlis

PADANG BESAR: The Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, emphasised that the most valuable asset Malaysians possess is unity, and every resident of the state should also strive to achieve harmony in diversity.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra stressed that tolerance and forgiveness should be cultivated, and everyone should uphold and firmly adhere to the Constitution, laws, and regulations, which are the keys to justice and unity, and the source of harmony and well-being.

“Everyone should recognise their potential and adapt to their surroundings to contribute to religion, race, and country, prioritising public interest over personal interest.

“The joy of life lies in giving, and even small contributions add to the growth and progress of the entire community,“ he said during the opening of the state-level Maal Hijrah Celebration 1446H/2024M at Bukit Chabang tonight.

Also in attendance were the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr. Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, and Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra also urged state religious agencies to continuously strive to enhance their professionalism and intensify efforts in spiritual development within the community through educational activities, mosque outreach, or similar initiatives.

During the celebration, he presented the state-level Maal Hijrah Award to Datuk Wan Ariff Wan Hamzah, a board member of the Asnaf Transformation Academy of the Islamic Religious Council, and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs).