Those who continue to manipulate religious issues are irresponsible - Mohd Na’im

PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar today criticised quarters that continue to manipulate religious and racial issues as tools to weaken parties that are not aligned with them.

He described them as irresponsible parties, saying that their actions in spreading slanderous news, making accusations and throwing insults, will only cause the people to be divided.

“This national-level Maulidur Rasul celebration that we are celebrating today brings a great meaning for Muslims to appreciate and practice all the essence of the teachings brought by Prophet Muhammad PBUH based on knowledge and wisdom.

“Among the prophetic attributes of the Prophet are Siddiq (True), Honest, Tabligh (Convey) and Fatonah (Wise) which are the values to achieving Al-Falah as a true Muslim,“ he said in his speech in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul 2024/1446H celebration here today.

The event, themed” Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia Madani”, to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad PBUH was graced by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were also present.

Mohd Na’im said Malaysia has its own “compass” in appreciating the uniqueness of the country’s cultural, racial and religious diversity.

He emphasised the spirit of unity in plurality rooted in the Federal Constitution and Rukun Negara will shape a national identity that is patriotic, tolerant and responsible.

This, he said, is essential to strengthening the well-being of the society which is the core value of MADANI Malaysia.

Regarding the celebration, he said, the ”Malam Cinta Rasul 2024’ programme is the first organised by the MADANI government.

It featured religious talks by Selangor Mufti Datuk Anhar Opir, Penang Mufti Associate Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Sukki Othman, Sabah Deputy Mufti Datuk Abdul Manap Lakariba and Habib Ali Zainal Abidin.

Mohd Na’im said the programme is aimed at nurturing love for Prophet Muhammad PBUH in line with the vision of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to continue to prosper the teachings of Islam in the country.

The “Malam Cinta Rasul 2024” programme was held at Dataran Putra here last night. It was opened by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and attended by about 50,000 people.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im also called on the guests at the celebration today to together pray for the prosperity and safety of Muslims in Palestine and also for the speedy recovery of the Palestinians undergoing treatment at the Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital, here.